Pembroke Management LTD Has $28.81 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,634 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up 3.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.26% of A. O. Smith worth $28,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 696,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 472,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 212,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,572. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

