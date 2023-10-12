Pembroke Management LTD Has $323,000 Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 370.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

