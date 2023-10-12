Pembroke Management LTD Has $39.58 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the period. Installed Building Products makes up about 4.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $39,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 115.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

