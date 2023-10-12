Pembroke Management LTD Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.07% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 61.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,245,000 after acquiring an additional 192,557 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.67.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.14. 64,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,450. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.38. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 1.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $211.81.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

