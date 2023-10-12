Pembroke Management LTD Increases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.61. 300,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

