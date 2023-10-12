Pembroke Management LTD Increases Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,259 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.40% of Leslie’s worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 1,109,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,015. The company has a market capitalization of $936.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 50,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

