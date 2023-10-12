Pembroke Management LTD Increases Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.11% of Gildan Activewear worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,673,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 218,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 210,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIL. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 135,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,239. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

