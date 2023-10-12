Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 510,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,622 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.32% of Certara worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Certara by 2.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Certara by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Insider Activity

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. 84,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 119.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.