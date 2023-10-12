Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,584 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.98% of Energy Recovery worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $299,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Energy Recovery from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,867. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,004.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $3,419,449. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Recovery

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

See Also

