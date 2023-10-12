Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.16% of LCI Industries worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 73,135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in LCI Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCII traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $113.26. 36,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,046. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.50.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

