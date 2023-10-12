Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,480 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.11% of KBR worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of KBR by 930.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

