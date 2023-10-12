Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286,681 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.33% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 223.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,583 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,835,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 210,215 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Stephens began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SBCF stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 62,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,245. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

