Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 71,703 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the period. International Money Express comprises approximately 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.75% of International Money Express worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Money Express by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in International Money Express by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Money Express Price Performance
Shares of IMXI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 36,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,646. The company has a market cap of $595.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
International Money Express Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
