Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 71,703 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the period. International Money Express comprises approximately 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.75% of International Money Express worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Money Express by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in International Money Express by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 36,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,646. The company has a market cap of $595.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

