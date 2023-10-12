Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.48% of Tucows worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,787,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Tucows by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tucows by 158.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tucows by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $215.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.98 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 71.93% and a negative net margin of 22.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tucows in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

