Pembroke Management LTD Sells 102,892 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,892 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.76% of Construction Partners worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. 65,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

