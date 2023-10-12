Pembroke Management LTD Sells 14,751 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group accounts for 3.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $31,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 628.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. Research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIGI shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

