Pembroke Management LTD Sells 182,257 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,257 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.10% of TTEC worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 101,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TTEC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,701,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

TTEC traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,125. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $54.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.26 million. TTEC had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

