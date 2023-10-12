Pembroke Management LTD Sells 2,940 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.19% of Euronet Worldwide worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 456.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 98,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

