Pembroke Management LTD Sells 39,187 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,187 shares during the period. SPS Commerce comprises about 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.23% of SPS Commerce worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.55. 17,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.58 and a 1-year high of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

