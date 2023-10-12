Pembroke Management LTD Sells 4,415 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.47% of XPEL worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other XPEL news, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $48,270.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,562 shares of company stock worth $4,168,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 167,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,278. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.92. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

