Pembroke Management LTD Sells 5,769 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories accounts for about 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.20% of Dolby Laboratories worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,497,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,184,000 after buying an additional 63,225 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.86. 28,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,308. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.55.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

