Pembroke Management LTD Sells 58,188 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,188 shares during the quarter. Tricon Residential accounts for 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.85% of Tricon Residential worth $27,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 270,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,475. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $9.56.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 51.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Tricon Residential Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Further Reading

