Pembroke Management LTD Trims Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Stantec were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Stantec Trading Down 1.3 %

STN stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

