Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 601,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,378.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,453 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens cut Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.60.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PAG traded down $5.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,101. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.83 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.52.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

