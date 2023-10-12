PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.04. The stock has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

