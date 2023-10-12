Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,620 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Perficient comprises approximately 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.66% of Perficient worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Perficient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,885 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Perficient Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,071. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.28 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

