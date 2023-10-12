Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 37,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 914,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $523.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $76.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 24.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth about $65,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.