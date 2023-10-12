Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.25. 560,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,314,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $993.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,254.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 27,234.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 217,874 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

