Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

