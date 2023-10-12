Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

