PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

PFXNZ stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Get PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 alerts:

About PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028

(Get Free Report)

Read More

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.