Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.29. 911,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

