Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1,265.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 0.0% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.19. 436,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.