Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Holdings Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,991 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

