Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.18. 89,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

