Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 313,405 PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 313,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in PRA Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,068 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 74,494 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,949,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,957,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in PRA Group during the first quarter worth $550,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the first quarter worth $224,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.71 million, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $502,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,780.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

