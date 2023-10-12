Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

