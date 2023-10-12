Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 19,834 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.