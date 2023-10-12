Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 25,468 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.