Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 785.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,991 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,811 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

