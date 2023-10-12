Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

