Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.66. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.98 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

