Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $88,250.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $963,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $352,046. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $36.26 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

