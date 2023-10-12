Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 547,482 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 822.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,482 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.15% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 187.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 95.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $183,943.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,858,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,892,430.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.45.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

