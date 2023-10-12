Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 290,472 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 290,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 53.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 122,679 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.87 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

