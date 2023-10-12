Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

EMR stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average of $89.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

