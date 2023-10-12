Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 15,823 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

