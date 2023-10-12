Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.11% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $248,814,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.