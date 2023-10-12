Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to “Equal Weight”

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PXD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.09.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $243.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.83. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after acquiring an additional 544,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile



Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

