Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,435,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953,485 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes comprises 3.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 2.53% of Pitney Bowes worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 435,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,894. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

